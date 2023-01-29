Lemonade poke cake: Decadent desserts

I just love making poke cakes. They are always so moist and easy to make, and this lemonade poke cake is no exception. It is the perfect combination of sweet and tart. But the best part is it's inexpensive to make yet looks as good as it tastes, which makes it the ideal dessert for any occasion.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 box of lemon cake mix
- 3 large eggs, for cake mix
- 1 cup of water, for cake mix
- ½ cup of vegetable oil
- 1 box of lemon pudding mix
- 1 cup of cold milk, for pudding
- 1 box of lemon-flavored gelatin
- 1 cup of boiling water, for gelatin
- 1 cup of cold water, for gelatin
- 1 8-ounce container of whipped topping
- 9 thin lemon slices, for cake garnish
- 1 container of yellow sprinkles for cake garnish
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, water, eggs and vegetable oil and mix together until blended together and smooth.
- Pour the cake batter into the baking pan and let it settle until even.
- Bake the cake as directed, then let it cool completely. (Approximately one hour)
- While the cake is cooling, prep the gelatin.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the lemon gelatin mix and hot water. Whisk together until completely dissolved then add the cold water and mix. Refrigerate the gelatin until cooled.
- Using the handle of a wooden spoon, poke holes throughout the cake. Space the holes about one inch apart.
- Pour the cooled gelatin on top of the cake, making sure it seeps into the holes. Then refrigerate the cake and prepare the pudding mix.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the lemon pudding mix and milk. Whisk together until smooth.
- Pour the pudding over the cake, spreading evenly throughout the holes.
- Cover and refrigerate the cake for about an hour.
- After the cake has chilled, frost the top of it with the whipped topping.
- Garnish the top of the cake with lemon slices or sprinkles.
SERVE AND ENJOY!!
