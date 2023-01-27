Chicken alfredo stuffed shells: Simple dinner ideas

Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIV

The Krewe of Bacchus announced that actor, comedian, and screenwriter Adam Devine will reign as King Bacchus LIV next month. Devine moved to Los Angeles in 2006 and started his career working as a stand-up comedian. His breakout movie role came in the 2012 comedy, Pitch Perfect for which Devine was nominated at the Teen Choice Awards for both Choice Movie Breakout and Choice Movie Villain. The Pitch Perfect star has appeared in numerous television shows, films as well as music videos. He was one of the stars, co-creators and producers of the Comedy Central series Workaholics. In 2016, Devine was nominated for his Workaholics role for a People's Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Actor and in 2017, he was nominated for an MTV Movie and TV award for Best Comedic Performance. He was also the host of Adam Devine's House Party. Devine is currently working on the Netflix film, "The Out-Laws" with Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Nina Dobrev.