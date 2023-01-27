Chicken alfredo stuffed shells: Simple dinner ideas

If you are looking for something simple and different to make for dinner, this recipe for chicken alfredo stuffed shells is a delicious twist on pasta night. It is a one dish casserole that is easy to clean up as well. The best part is that you can make your own alfredo sauce, if you prefer.
NGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound of jumbo pasta shells
- 2 jars of alfredo sauce or you can make your own homemade sauce
- 2 cups of cooked boneless skinless chicken breasts, chopped
- 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup fresh parmesan cheese, grated and divided
- 1 cup of ricotta cheese
- 8 ounces of cream cheese, softened and divided
- 1/2 pound of bacon, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon of ground pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Cook the pasta shells then rinse and drain well.
- Cook the bacon, then drain and crumble.
- Chop up the chicken in small pieces.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the alfredo sauce and 1/2 of the cream cheese. Mix together until smooth.
- In another mixing bowl, add the chicken, rest of the cream cheese, all of the ricotta and mozzarella cheese, half of the parmesan cheese, salt, pepper and cooked bacon.
- Pour just a small amount of the alfredo sauce in the bottom of the baking dish.
- Stuff the pasta shells with the cheesy chicken mix and place them in the baking dish.
- Pour the rest of the alfredo sauce over the pasta shells and the top with the rest of the parmesan cheese then cover tightly with aluminum foil.
- Place in oven and bake about 30 minutes until the cheese is nice and bubbly.
- Uncover and bake for a few minutes till top is golden brown.
- Serve with garlic bread or salad and enjoy!
