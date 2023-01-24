Stevie Nicks is hitting the road on a solo tour that includes New Orleans stop

Stevie Nicks is headed on tour and returning to New Orleans, live in concert at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. Nicks announced that she will kick off a 15-date solo North America tour that coincides with her co-headlining tour with "The Piano Man", Billy Joel starting on March 15th.

Stevie Nicks Photo by Getty

According to Wikipedia, Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 and helped the band to become one of the best-selling music acts of all time with over 120 million records sold worldwide. Rumours, the band's 2nd album with Nicks, became one of the best-selling albums worldwide, having went certified 20x's platinum in the United States. After the release of Bella Donna, Nick's first solo album, Rolling Stone Magazine named her the "Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll". Nicks was also named one of the 100 greatest songwriters of all time and one of the 100 greatest singers of all time by Rolling Stone. Stevie Nicks is the first woman to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, first in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac and then in 2019, as a solo artist.

Photo by Wikipedia

As a solo artist, Nicks has received 8 Grammy nominations and 2 American Music Award nominations. She has received numerous nominations and awards as a member of Fleetwood Mac, including a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978 for Rumours.

Pre-sale tickets for her New Orleans show go on sale this Thursday, January 26th via Ticketmaster. For more information go to https://www.ticketmaster.com/stevie-nicks-new-orleans-louisiana-04-02-2023/event/1B005E31D7688853