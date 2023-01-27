Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIV

The Krewe of Bacchus announced that actor, comedian, and screenwriter Adam Devine will reign as King Bacchus LIV next month.

Adam Devine Photo by Pinterest

Devine moved to Los Angeles in 2006 and started his career working as a stand-up comedian. His breakout movie role came in the 2012 comedy, Pitch Perfect for which Devine was nominated at the Teen Choice Awards for both Choice Movie Breakout and Choice Movie Villain. The Pitch Perfect star has appeared in numerous television shows, films as well as music videos. He was one of the stars, co-creators and producers of the Comedy Central series Workaholics. In 2016, Devine was nominated for his Workaholics role for a People's Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Actor and in 2017, he was nominated for an MTV Movie and TV award for Best Comedic Performance. He was also the host of Adam Devine's House Party. Devine is currently working on the Netflix film, "The Out-Laws" with Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Nina Dobrev.

Devine is married to actress Chloe Bridges, who is a native of Houma, Louisiana.

The Krewe of Bacchus rolls through Uptown New Orleans at 5:15 pm on Sunday, February 19th. It is one of New Orleans' "Super Krewes," Bacchus has more than 1,600 members and 32 super floats.

Krewe of Bacchus Photo by nola.com

Previous Bacchus monarchs include celebrities: Josh Duhamel, Jensen Ackles, Andy Garcia, Drew Brees, Nicholas Cage, JK Simmons, John C. Reilly, Anthony Mackie, Bob Hope, Nicolas Cage, Will Ferrell and Charleston Heston.

Jensen Ackles, King Bacchus LI Photo by nola.com

This year's theme of Bacchus is "Throw Me Something, Mister!" Specialty throws include socks, kitchen items, light up baseball bats, flip flops, glass beads, note pads, and charging cords. The Beach Boys will be performing at the Bacchus Rendezvous in the Morial Convention Center.