New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"

Tripadvisor has named New Orleans, Louisiana as their 2023 Travelers’ Choice "Best of the Best", food destination in the United States. The award names their favorite destinations, restaurants, hotels, and things to do based on the reviews and opinions that were collected from global Tripadvisor users over a 12-month period.

Oceana Grill Seafood Platter Photo by Yelp

At their #1 spot, Tripadvisor says: New Orleans is full of life—but with a laid-back energy that sets it apart from other cities. You’ll wanna soak it all in: impromptu jazz performances up and down Frenchmen Street, the ding of the St. Charles Streetcar, moss-draped trees in the famous Garden District…even its gothic, above-ground cemeteries. (The city’s said to be one of the most haunted in America.) For some, NOLA will always be all about Bourbon Street, but for travelers looking to take it slow, the city’s distinct blend of cultures—including Creole and Cajun—means there’s tons to see, explore, and yes, eat.

Boiled crawfish and crabs Photo by Pinterest

Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans and Company said, "This honor further enhances what we already believed to be true, that we are home to the most delicious, authentic, and original cuisine in the nation. From the classic restaurants to neighborhood eateries, our culinary community is rich in flavors and spirit, diverse in taste and menu offerings, and generous both in their dining rooms and in the community. We are happy to know travelers and diners from around the world agree.”

Cafe Du Monde Beignets Photo by Pinterest

The list includes 15 cities total, with Charleston, South Carolina, New York City, Savannah, Georgia and Maui, Hawaii rounding out the Top 5.

You can see Tripadvisor's entire list at https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Destinations-cFood-g191