Philly cheesesteak bread: Perfect party food or snack

Tina Howell

Many years ago, when I worked at our local mall, I would frequent the food court on a daily basis. It was there that I first fell in love with Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches. Because they are so easy to make, I learned to cook them at home and started saving myself a lot of money. Now that I am older, I entertain often and love cooking for others. So, when I found a recipe for Philly Cheesesteak bread, I knew it would be one where I share my love of the sandwich with others. This is a great appetizer for parties or a delicious snack for game days or movie nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYh20_0kLa4Kxv00
Photo byPinterest

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 loaf of fresh French bread, cut in half
  • 1/2 lb. of ribeye (preferred) or sirloin steak, sliced very thin or shaved
  • 10 slices of deli-style provolone cheese, sliced thin, divided
  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil
  • 1 sweet yellow onion, sliced into thin strips
  • 1 green bell pepper, sliced into thin strips
  • 4 ounces of fresh mushrooms, sliced thin
  • 1/4 cup of mayonnaise
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons of salted butter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkYEL_0kLa4Kxv00
Photo byrecipecritic.com

DIRECTIONS:

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
  • In a large skillet, heat on medium and add the oil.
  • Season the steak with salt and pepper, add to skillet and sear for a few minutes.
  • Add the Worcestershire sauce in the skillet and mix with the meat.
  • Remove the meat from the pan.
  • Add the butter, onion, bell peppers and mushrooms to the skillet and season to taste.
  • Cook for a few minutes until the veggies are tender.
  • Lightly spread both sides of the bread with mayo and layer with half of the cheese.
  • Then layer the cheese with the meat, vegetables and top with remaining slices of cheese.
  • Bake in the oven for about 20-30 minutes, until golden brown and cheese has melted.
  • Slice the loafs into several slices. Serve and enjoy!!

