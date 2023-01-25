Philly cheesesteak bread: Perfect party food or snack

Many years ago, when I worked at our local mall, I would frequent the food court on a daily basis. It was there that I first fell in love with Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches. Because they are so easy to make, I learned to cook them at home and started saving myself a lot of money. Now that I am older, I entertain often and love cooking for others. So, when I found a recipe for Philly Cheesesteak bread, I knew it would be one where I share my love of the sandwich with others. This is a great appetizer for parties or a delicious snack for game days or movie nights.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 loaf of fresh French bread, cut in half
- 1/2 lb. of ribeye (preferred) or sirloin steak, sliced very thin or shaved
- 10 slices of deli-style provolone cheese, sliced thin, divided
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- 1 sweet yellow onion, sliced into thin strips
- 1 green bell pepper, sliced into thin strips
- 4 ounces of fresh mushrooms, sliced thin
- 1/4 cup of mayonnaise
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons of salted butter
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- In a large skillet, heat on medium and add the oil.
- Season the steak with salt and pepper, add to skillet and sear for a few minutes.
- Add the Worcestershire sauce in the skillet and mix with the meat.
- Remove the meat from the pan.
- Add the butter, onion, bell peppers and mushrooms to the skillet and season to taste.
- Cook for a few minutes until the veggies are tender.
- Lightly spread both sides of the bread with mayo and layer with half of the cheese.
- Then layer the cheese with the meat, vegetables and top with remaining slices of cheese.
- Bake in the oven for about 20-30 minutes, until golden brown and cheese has melted.
- Slice the loafs into several slices. Serve and enjoy!!
