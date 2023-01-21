Cinnamon Sticky Buns: Sweet Breakfast Treat

Biscuits are such a classic breakfast item that both kids and adult love. They are quick and easy to make in the morning and any leftovers can be stored in the fridge to eat next the day. The best part is you can always find them in your local grocery store, and often on sale. But are you ever in the mood to kick your biscuits up a notch? This delicious recipe for cinnamon sticky buns is the perfect way to add extra sweet twist to your breakfast biscuits.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cans of regular sized buttermilk biscuits
- 1 cup of light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup of light corn syrup
- 1/2 cup of granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon
- 1 stick of butter, unsalted and softened
- 1 cup of pecans, coarsely chopped
- 2 tablespoons of natural honey
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- In a large saucepan, combine the brown sugar, corn syrup, honey and butter. Cook on low heat and stir until the brown sugar is completely dissolved. Then fold in the chopped pecans and spoon into a greased 9 by 13 baking pan.
- In a shallow bowl, mix the granulated sugar and cinnamon together.
- Cut the biscuits in half and dip into the cinnamon sugar then place them with the cut side down, over brown sugar pecan mix.
- Bake for approximately 30 minutes, until the buns are a light golden brown.
- Let them cool for a few minutes, then flip the pan over into a serving plate.
Serve and enjoy!
