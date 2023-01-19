Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great cause

Hogs for the Cause is back again this year, Friday, March 31st and Saturday, April 1st at the UNO Lakefront in New Orleans.

For several years, Hogs for the Cause has been voted Best Local Charity Event in New Orleans and through the amazing efforts of their fans and teams, they have become the premier nationwide source of funding for families with children fighting pediatric brain cancer. Last year's festival set a fundraising record raising over $2.6 million in just 9 months after the June 2021 event.

This 2-day festival hosts over 20,000 attendees each day and features live music on 3 stages and a BBQ competition that welcomes includes over 90 local and regional BBQ teams that will be competing in seven categories: Whole Hog, Ribs, Pork Butt/Shoulder, Porkpourri, Sauce, Fan Favorite, and Fundraising Champion.

Photo by hogsfest.org

In 2016, Hogs for the Cause partnered with Children's Hospital of New Orleans to build on-campus housing for families from outside the New Orleans area with a child receiving ongoing healthcare treatment at Children's Hospital. "The Hogs House" is a place outside the hospital walls for families to to rest, relax, socialize, and receive support. The multi-million-dollar facility, opened in October 2018 and houses up to 13 families, each in a private suite. It also has two family lounges, multiple kitchen spaces, and a laundry room. Hogs for the Cause is able to funds all of its activities through generous donations by their 90+ fundraising teams.

Tickets for Hogs for the Cause are on sale now. General admission tickets for Friday, March 31st are $50, Saturday April 1st are $60 and general admission for both days is $99. VIP ticket packages are also available.

To learn more about this wonderful organization, you can go to https://hogsfest.org/event/ and to purchase tickets https://hogsfest.org/tickets/