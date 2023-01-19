Spicy pizza dip: Perfect tailgate or party time snack

The playoffs are here so you know what that means, tailgate and watch parties everywhere with simple appetizers and party food sure to be on the menu. This ooey gooey spicy pizza dip is so easy to make and absolutely delicious, making it the perfect party treat no matter the occasion.
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 ounces of cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup of mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided
- 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided
- 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt
- Dash or 2 of hot sauce
- Red pepper flakes (to taste)
- 1 cup of pizza sauce (NOTE: You can also use marinara sauce)
- 15 to 20 pepperoni slices (NOTE: you can use spicy or mild, depending on your preference)
- Tortilla chips, breadsticks or baguette slices for serving with the dip.
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together the softened cream cheese, half of the mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese, garlic salt, hot sauce and crushed red pepper until everything is completely combined.
- Spread the seasoned cream cheese into a 9 by 9 ungreased baking dish, making sure it even all over the bottom of the pan.
- Pour the pizza or marinara sauce evenly on top of the cream cheese mixture.
- Cover the sauce with the remaining half of mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese.
- Top the cheeses with pepperoni slices.
- Bake the dip for approximately 30 minutes until it is hot, bubbly and the cheese has started to turn brown.
- Serve with tortilla chips or your choice of bread and enjoy!!
