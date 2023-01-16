New Orleans, LA

2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup released

Tina Howell

The lineup for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been announced. This year's incredible lineup includes headliners Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, Santana, The Lumineers, Ludacris, H.E.R, New Orleans native Jon Batiste and more.

Photo byJazz Fest Official Twitter

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was established in 1970 under the guidance and vision of George Wein. It is one of the most popular music festivals in Louisiana. The 7-day festival draws some of the best musical acts of all genres, including jazz, rock, R&B, country and more. Jazz Fest attracts more than 400,000 visitors each year. In addition to the musical performances on multiple stages, you can enjoy some delicious Louisiana cuisine, and visit arts and craft artisans from all over the world who display and sell their work. Jazz Fest is held at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans over the course of 2 weekends. This year, the festival will be held April 28th through April 30th and May 4th through May 7th, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Photo byLouisianaTravel.com

This year's Jazz Fest poster "Quarter (Love) Note: A Portrait of New Orleans’ French Quarter" designed by James Michalopoulos is available for pre-order now.

General admission tickets for a 3-day weekend pass are currently available for $225 for the early bird passes and $240 for the advance weekend passes. Four-day weekend passes start at $275 for early bird specials and $290 for advanced weekend passes. General admission tickets include access to all performances on day of use, as well as the wide variety of food and beverages available for purchase, art exhibits, crafts booths, and much more. Tickets are available for purchase now at https://www.nojazzfest.com/tickets/

