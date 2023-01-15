Ham and cheese pinwheels: Perfect party food or snack

I love a good sandwich and I love party food and these Ham and Cheese Pinwheels are the perfect combination of the two. They're a great appetizer to serve for birthday, holiday parties or showers that are so easy to make as well as absolutely delicious. They also make a great afternoon snack for kids who come home hungry, but you don't want them to fill up on chips and cookies.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 can of crescent dough sheet
- 3/4 pound of deli ham, sliced thin
- 3/4 pound of Swiss cheese, sliced thin
- 1/2 cup of butter, melted
- 3 tablespoons of Dijon mustard
- Dash of garlic powder
- Dash of onion powder
- Poppy seeds for garnish (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Coat a 9 by 13 baking pan with cooking spray.
- Unroll the crescent dough and roll it into a large rectangle.
- Layer the deli ham slices on top of the dough, enough to cover the dough completely.
- Layer the Swiss cheese on top of the ham the same way.
- Start rolling the dough at one of the long ends, tightly. Make sure to pinch the end to seal the dough well.
- Cut the dough crosswise into 12 equal-sized pieces, then place them in the baking pan.
- Lightly season the rolls with the onion and garlic powder.
- Whisk the butter and Dijon mustard together in a small bowl then pour evenly over the rolls.
- Garnish with poppy seeds (optional)
- Bake for approximately 30 minutes until golden brown.
- Let the pinwheels cool slightly before removing them from the pan onto a serving tray.
Serve and enjoy!
Comments / 9