Peppermint brownie trifle: Decadent desserts

I love just about everything peppermint and chocolate especially in the winter and around the holidays and this trifle recipe from AddSaltandServe.com delivers on both. It is a beautiful dessert that tastes just as delicious as it looks. (Nothing like the one that Rachel on Friends famously made)
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 box of brownie mix (18 ounces)
- 2 or 3 eggs for the brownie mix
- ⅔ cup of oil for in brownie mix
- ¼ cup water for the brownie mix
- 1 - 3.4 oz. box of white chocolate flavored instant pudding mix
- 1 - 3.4 oz. box of cheesecake flavored instant pudding mix
- 1 - 16-ounce tub of light whipped topping, thawed and divided in half
- 1 - 8-ounce tub of light whipped topping, thawed
- 2 cups of skim milk
- 1 box of peppermint candy canes, crushed
- 1 8.5-ounce bag of Andes mints, crushed
DIRECTIONS:
- Prepare the brownies according to the box directions, adding half of the crushed Andes mints to the brownie batter before baking.
- Remove the brownies from oven and allow them to completely cool.
- While brownies are cooling, mix the white chocolate flavor pudding mix and 1 cup of milk in a mixing bowl and the cheesecake flavored pudding mix and 1 cup of milk in another mixing bowl.
- Fold in 8 ounces of whipped topping into each bowl of pudding mixture.
- Once the brownies have cooled, cut into small squares.
- Using 1/3 of the brownie squares, make a layer of brownies at the bottom of the trifle dish.
- Then spread a layer of white chocolate pudding mixture, followed by a layer (1/3) of the crushed candy canes.
- Add a 2nd (1/3) layer of brownie squares, then spread the cream cheese pudding mixture, followed by another layer (1/3) of the crushed candy canes.
- Add the last (1/3) layer of the brownie squares and 8 ounces of whipped topping.
- Store in the refrigerator and top the trifle with the remaining crushed candy canes and Andes mints just before serving and enjoy!!!
