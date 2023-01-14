Peppermint brownie trifle: Decadent desserts

King Cake and its history with Mardi Gras and New Orleans

King cake and Mardi Gras in New Orleans go together like red beans and rice, but did you know that the king cake did not originate in New Orleans? It has been said that the king cake was brought to New Orleans from France in 1870. This dessert is associated with the Christian holiday called Epiphany, also known as the Three Kings Day, which falls on January 6th of each year. It commemorates the story of the three wise men visiting the baby Jesus. The king cake is a mixture of a French pastry and a coffee cake that is oval-shaped. The most simple and traditional style is made of braided, cinnamon flavored dough that topped with icing or colored sugar decorated in royal colors of purple for Justice, Green for Faith, and Gold for "Power." Some king cakes are filled with cream cheese, or fruit fillings. Traditionally, a small plastic or porcelain baby, which symbolizes Jesus, is hidden inside of the king cake. The baby symbolizes luck and prosperity to whoever finds it. Also, that person is responsible for purchasing the next cake. It is considered very bad luck to eat a king cake prior to the start of carnival season or afterwards. A tradition that is mostly adhered to in New Orleans. But in recent years, several bakeries have started selling "holiday" versions of king cakes, some even selling king cakes year-round.