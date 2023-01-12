Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas

I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
So, let's get cooking...
INGREDIENTS:
- 1½ pounds of ground meat (NOTE: You can use beef, turkey or pork)
- 1- 16 ounce bag of coleslaw mix
- ½ cup of carrots, peeled and finely shredded
- ½ cup of low sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon of garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons of sesame oil
- ½ teaspoon of onion powder
- ½ teaspoon of garlic powder
- ½ of teaspoon of red pepper flakes
- 1½ teaspoon of ground ginger
- 1 cup of white, brown or jasmine rice (OPTIONAL)
DIRECTIONS:
- Cook the ground meat in a large deep skillet over medium heat until browned. Do not break the meat into smaller pieces.
- Drain all the grease from the meat and return skillet to the stovetop.
- Add the onions and garlic then cook until the onions are soft. (NOTE: Remember to keep the ground meat in larger pieces)
- Add the sesame oil, carrots, and coleslaw mix to the skillet. Use tongs to combine and let everything cook together for about 5 minutes.
- In a small mixing bowl, combine the onion and garlic powder, red pepper flakes, ground ginger, soy sauce, and vegetable oil then pour it over the meat and coleslaw mixture.
- Reduce the heat to low and continue to cook for about 5 minutes.
- Serve over the rice and enjoy!!
