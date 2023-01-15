Butterscotch blondies: Decadent desserts

Contrary to popular belief, I do like desserts other than those made with chocolate. Sometimes you want something sweet but not as rich as chocolate and these butterscotch blondies, will definitely satisfy that sweet tooth.

Photo by Twopeasandtheirpod.com

Now, what is a blondie? A blondie is a type of dessert bar that is like a brownie, but you use vanilla instead of cocoa and a blondie also includes brown sugar. But like a brownie, you can add nuts, white or dark chocolate chips or other flavored chips to the mix. According to Wikipedia, blondies actually existed for at least ten years before chocolate brownies. These dense, fudgy, butterscotch-flavored bars existed in the late 19th century while chocolate brownies were not developed until 1905.

So, let's get cooking...

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup of butter, melted

2 cups of light brown sugar

1 cup of butterscotch chips

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/2 gallon of vanilla ice cream (Optional)

1 jar of caramel topping (Optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Lightly grease a 9 by 13 baking pan. Mix the butter and brown sugar together. Then add in eggs and vanilla and stir, blending well. Mix in the flour and baking powder and stir to combine. Fold in the butterscotch chips Spread batter into the baking pan Bake for approximately 30 minutes or until the toothpick test comes out clean. Let them completely cool before cutting into squares to serve.

NOTE: I like to serve these with a scoop of vanilla ice cream with a drizzle of caramel on top as an extra sweet treat.