The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.

A disappointing end to a disappointing season. Sadly, the New Orleans Saints started the season off with so much hope and promise, only for almost every one of them to be broken.

Photo by Pinterest

Questionable play calling, coaching decisions and the mounting injuries, which can't be controlled but the Saints seem to be snake bitten in that area, especially the last couple of seasons.

The first hit literally came when QB Jameis Winston sustained several injuries in Week's 1 and 2. Then when Winston was healthy enough to start again, Coach Dennis Allen made the perplexing decision to continue starting Andy Dalton, the 35-year-old backup.

WR Michael Thomas who had not seen the field since 2020 due to a lingering ankle injury, came back strong only to get hurt again in Week 3 with a toe injury and would miss the rest of the season. Now both, Winston's and Thomas' future with the team could be in question.

WR Jarvis Landry was eventually placed on IR due to an ankle injury sustained in Week 4. CB Marshon Lattimore missed 2 months with a serious abdominal injury that he sustained in Week 5. The Saints also lost rookie tackle Trevor Penning in the preseason to a foot injury. He successfully had surgery, only to come back in December and sustain a Lisfranc injury in Sunday's season finale which will require another surgery for him.

Kicker Wil Lutz had his worst season ever as a Saint, converting just 74% of his 31 field-goal attempts and going 8 of 14 on field goal attempts of 40 or more yards.

But not all was lost this season, despite the team's record.

WR Chris Olave, who was one of the Saints 1st round draft picks in April, was a bright light in a dark season. The rookie had an incredible 1000-yard season and has cemented himself as an OROY candidate.

Demario Davis, who has been leading the team on and off the field for years, was finally named to the Pro Bowl.

Undrafted WR speedster Rasheed Shaheed, who didn't see an NFL field until Week 6 is averaging over 18 yards per catch, proving why he deserves to be on the roster.

DE Cam Jordan became the franchise's all-time leader in sacks in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But with lackluster offense that stalled at crucial times, a defense that was last in the turnover battle, giving up to leads and allowing quarterbacks to comeback too late in games is a sure-fire way to ensure your team sits out in the post season. Overall, there are a lot of issues, but they are correctable. With so much talent and potential on this Saints roster, finishing the season at 7-10 is simply unacceptable. Fortunately, the offseason is here, and the Saints have a lot of decisions that need to be made. Unfortunately, there are more questions than answers. Answers that may take more than just a few months to find.