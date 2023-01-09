Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas

Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups of boneless skinless chicken breast, cooked and cubed
- 1- 10 ounce can of enchilada sauce, divided in half
- 4 ounces of cream cheese, cut into cubes
- 1-1/2 cups of mild salsa
- 1- 15 ounce can of pinto beans, rinsed and drained
- 1- 4 ounce can of green chiles, chopped
- 10 medium sized flour tortillas
- 2 cups of Mexican cheese blend, shredded
- Chopped tomatoes, red onions, avocado and sour cream (Optional)
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Spoon 1/2 cup of the enchilada sauce into a greased 9 by 13 baking dish.
- In a large saucepan, stir in the cream cheese and salsa, cook over medium heat until completely blended. Approximately 5 minutes.
- Stir in the chopped chicken breast, pinto beans and chiles then mix well.
- Place approximately 1/2 cup of chicken mixture down the center of each tortilla. Then roll the tortilla up and place the seam side down over the enchilada sauce. Top the tortillas with remaining enchilada sauce and sprinkle with cheese.
- Bake at 350 degrees until heated thoroughly, approximately 30 minutes.
- Optional: Top with tomatoes, red onions, avocado or sour cream. Serve and enjoy!
