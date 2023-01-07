Saints WR Michael Thomas agrees to a restructured contract

The New Orleans Saints and WR Michael Thomas have agreed to a restructured contract, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Thomas who is 29 years old, is under contract with the Saints through the 2024 season. His base salary in 2023 will be reduced from $15.5 million to $1.165 million. Also, if he is still with the team in 2023, Thomas will receive a $31.75 million roster bonus that will be fully guaranteed on the 3rd day of the league year, which is March 17th. Thomas will also receive a signing bonus of $908K this week, which is the equivalent to one extra game check for this season.

Photo by Chris Graythen, Getty

Thomas was drafted by the Saints in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In his 1st four years in the league, he had over 1,100 yards each season. In July of 2019, Thomas signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension with $61 million guaranteed with the Saints. At the time, this made Thomas the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. He finished the 2019 season setting an NFL record of 149 catches for 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns. Thomas was named to the Pro Bowl, earned First Team All-Pro honors and was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since Jerry Rice in 1993.

In the 2020 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thomas suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss 9 games and have surgery on his ankle after the season. In 2021, he suffered a setback in his recovery which caused him to miss the entire season. This season, Thomas returned to the field but was injured in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. In those 3 games played, he had a total of 16 catches for 171 yards. Thomas was placed on Injured Reserve in November.

Restructuring Thomas' contract will now allow the Saints to either trade or release him taking less of a salary cap hit.