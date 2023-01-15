King Cake and its history with Mardi Gras and New Orleans

King cake and Mardi Gras in New Orleans go together like red beans and rice, but did you know that the king cake did not originate in New Orleans? It has been said that the king cake was brought to New Orleans from France in 1870. This dessert is associated with the Christian holiday called Epiphany, also known as the Three Kings Day, which falls on January 6th of each year. It commemorates the story of the three wise men visiting the baby Jesus. The king cake is a mixture of a French pastry and a coffee cake that is oval-shaped. The most simple and traditional style is made of braided, cinnamon flavored dough that topped with icing or colored sugar decorated in royal colors of purple for Justice, Green for Faith, and Gold for "Power." Some king cakes are filled with cream cheese, or fruit fillings. Traditionally, a small plastic or porcelain baby, which symbolizes Jesus, is hidden inside of the king cake. The baby symbolizes luck and prosperity to whoever finds it. Also, that person is responsible for purchasing the next cake. It is considered very bad luck to eat a king cake prior to the start of carnival season or afterwards. A tradition that is mostly adhered to in New Orleans. But in recent years, several bakeries have started selling "holiday" versions of king cakes, some even selling king cakes year-round.

King Cake Photo by Pinterest

You can enjoy your own taste of king cake and Mardi Gras in New Orleans, no matter where you live with this delicious recipe from Barbarabakes.com.

INGREDIENTS:

Dough:

3 ½ cups of all-purpose flour

1 package of quick rise yeast

¼ cup of sugar

1 cup of milk

1 teaspoon of salt

2 large eggs

6 tablespoons of butter, unsalted and softened and cut into 12 squares

Cinnamon filling:

⅔ cup of light brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons of ground cinnamon

4 tablespoons of butter, unsalted and softened

Icing and decorations:

1 cup of powdered confectioners' sugar

1 tablespoon of milk

½ teaspoon of vanilla

Purple, green and gold colored sugar or sprinkles

Photo by barbarabakes.com

DIRECTIONS:

Mix 2 ½ cups flour and yeast together in mixing bowl on low for about 30 seconds.

Heat the milk, sugar, and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat until sugar has dissolved.

With the mixer on low, pour in the liquids and mix well, then add the eggs one at a time. Continue mixing until dough forms.

Mix in the remaining cup of flour a little at a time, adding more or less as needed to make a soft dough.

Add the softened butter, a piece at a time, kneading until each piece of butter is absorbed. Knead the dough on low until it is completely clear the sides of the bowl.

NOTE: If it is too sticky, add some additional flour, 1 tablespoon at a time and mix in thoroughly before adding more. If the dough seems dry, spritz with water from a spray bottle a few times, mixing thoroughly.

Form the dough into a ball and place dough in a greased bowl. Turn once so greased surface is on top. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate the dough for an hour.

While the dough is chilling, make the cinnamon filling. Combine the brown sugar and ground cinnamon then add the butter with cinnamon mixture and mix well.

Roll the chilled dough into a 10 x 20-inch rectangle. Spread the cinnamon filling on half of the long side of the dough. Fold the dough in half covering the filling. Pat dough down firmly so it will stick together.

Cut the dough into three long strips lengthwise. Press the tops of the strips together then braid the strips. Press the ends together at the bottom.

Gently stretch the braid so that it measures 20 inches again. Shape it into an oval and press the edges together.

Transfer the dough ring to a parchment lined or greased baking sheet. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let it rise until doubled. (Approximately one hour)

While the dough is rising, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Bake the cake until it is golden brown, about 20 to 35 minutes.

NOTE: It should feel firm to the touch and have an internal temperature of about 190 degrees Remove from the cake oven and let it cool completely before icing.

Laissez le bon temps rouler!