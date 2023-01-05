Pecan praline cheesecake: Decadent desserts

Living in the South, there's no shortages of pecan trees so it should come as no surprise that there is an abundance of recipes that we use including pecans. From pies, cookies, ice cream and cakes, pecans dishes can be found just about everywhere. Even candied pecans are a sweet treat, sold at our local fairs and festivals. So, if you love cheesecake and are craving a decadent dessert filled with so much goodness, this pecan praline cheesecake recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen will hit the spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V59Dx_0k2Z0yhk00
Photo byPinterest

INGREDIENTS:

Crust:

  • 2 cups of Pecan Sandies cookies, crumbled
  • 4 tablespoons of butter, melted

Cheesecake filling:

  • 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour
  • 1 3/4 cups of chopped pecans, divided
  • 4 large eggs
  • 3 tablespoons of butter, melted
  • 3 (8-ounce) packs of cream cheese, softened
  • 1 1/4 cups of dark brown sugar (NOTE: I have used brown sugar as well)
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Cheesecake topping:

  • 4 tablespoons of butter
  • 1/2 cup of dark brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup of heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

NOTE: You can use Reddi Whip or cool whip, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
  • Combine the cookie crumbs and 4 tablespoons of melted butter into a medium bowl. Mix thoroughly then press into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Place in the refrigerator while you get filling ready.
  • Combine the chopped pecans and 3 tablespoons of melted butter onto a baking sheet. Toast in the oven until golden brown, approximately 5 to 10 minutes then let it cool. Set aside 1/2 cup of the chopped pecans for topping.
  • Decrease the oven heat to 325 degrees.
  • Using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese, brown sugar and flour until creamy and smooth.
  • Beat in the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each one is added.
  • Mix in the vanilla and toasted pecans.
  • Pour the cheesecake filling over the crust and bake at 325 degrees for 60 minutes. Then turn the oven off and leave door opened slightly. Leave the cheesecake in the oven for 30 minutes.
  • The loosen the cheesecake from edge of pan with a knife and remove the rim.
  • Let the cheesecake cool to room temperature and refrigerate for at least 8 hours.
  • Combine all of the topping ingredients into a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer then cook. Whisk it for about 5 minutes or it has thickened then stir in the rest of the chopped pecans/ Let topping cool, then drizzle over the cheesecake. Garnish with whipped topping and enjoy!

