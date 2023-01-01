Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas

This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1½ pounds of boneless skinless chicken tenders
- ½ tsp of seasoned salt (NOTE: I also add black pepper, for some extra spice)
- 2 cups of cooked rice
- 1¼ cups of milk
- 1 can of cream of chicken soup
- ¾ cup of mozzarella, shredded (NOTE: I do not use mozzarella and just add a little extra cheddar)
- ½ cup of cheddar cheese, shredded (NOTE: I use sharp cheddar cheese)
- 8 slices of cooked bacon, crumble into small pieces
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 375ºF. Lightly spray a 9×13-inch baking pan with some cooking spray.
- Spread the cooked rice in bottom of the baking pan
- Top the rice with the chicken breasts. Season the chicken with the seasoned salt and pepper.
- Mix together the cream of chicken soup and milk, then pour it on top of the chicken.
- Bake uncovered for approximately 25 to 30 minutes.
- Remove from oven and top the chicken with the cheese and sprinkle the bacon on top of the cheese.
- Put back into oven and bake for an additional 5 to 10 minutes, until the cheese is melted and chicken is thoroughly cooked.
SERVE AND ENJOY!
