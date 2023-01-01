Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas

Tina Howell

This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9UzP_0k0XJeEI00
Photo byplainchicken.com

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1½ pounds of boneless skinless chicken tenders
  • ½ tsp of seasoned salt (NOTE: I also add black pepper, for some extra spice)
  • 2 cups of cooked rice
  • 1¼ cups of milk
  • 1 can of cream of chicken soup
  • ¾ cup of mozzarella, shredded (NOTE: I do not use mozzarella and just add a little extra cheddar)
  • ½ cup of cheddar cheese, shredded (NOTE: I use sharp cheddar cheese)
  • 8 slices of cooked bacon, crumble into small pieces

DIRECTIONS:

  • Preheat the oven to 375ºF. Lightly spray a 9×13-inch baking pan with some cooking spray.
  • Spread the cooked rice in bottom of the baking pan
  • Top the rice with the chicken breasts. Season the chicken with the seasoned salt and pepper.
  • Mix together the cream of chicken soup and milk, then pour it on top of the chicken.
  • Bake uncovered for approximately 25 to 30 minutes.
  • Remove from oven and top the chicken with the cheese and sprinkle the bacon on top of the cheese.
  • Put back into oven and bake for an additional 5 to 10 minutes, until the cheese is melted and chicken is thoroughly cooked.

SERVE AND ENJOY!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cooking# Dinner# Recipes# Casseroles# Food

Comments / 9

Published by

Writer and Editor and Podcast Host. Your source for all things NOLA... Sports, Food, Music, Festivals and More!!

New Orleans, LA
6364 followers

More from Tina Howell

Pecan praline cheesecake: Decadent desserts

Living in the South, there's no shortages of pecan trees so it should come as no surprise that there is an abundance of recipes that we use including pecans. From pies, cookies, ice cream and cakes, pecans dishes can be found just about everywhere. Even candied pecans are a sweet treat, sold at our local fairs and festivals. So, if you love cheesecake and are craving a decadent dessert filled with so much goodness, this pecan praline cheesecake recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen will hit the spot.

Read full story
3 comments
New Orleans, LA

Mardi Gras and its history in New Orleans

January 6th is known as the Christian holiday, Epiphany but since the 1900's, in New Orleans it is also known as the official start of the Carnival season. Celebrations last until Mardi Gras Day or "Fat Tuesday" in French, which is the day before Ash Wednesday and the start of lent. Fat Tuesday refers the ritualistic eating of unhealthy foods and meat before the traditional days of fasting that accompany the season of Lent. The date of Mardi Gras actually changes every year, depending on what date Easter falls on. With the earliest being on February 3rd and latest on March 9th.

Read full story
2 comments

Snickerdoodle cheesecake bars: Decadent desserts

Snickerdoodle cookies which are made with flour, butter, sugar, salt and cinnamon are extremely popular and over the last few years have evolved into many different recipes using the base ingredients. From pies to ice cream and even coffee creamer, the snickerdoodle is loved by many. This snickerdoodle cheesecake bar recipe from Shugary Sweet is the perfect combination of a cookie and cheesecake and sweet and salty, which solves all your cravings.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisiana State

Bonfires on the levee, a Louisiana Christmas Eve tradition

Every Christmas Eve, bonfires light the way for Papa Noel along the levees in St. James and John Parishes of Louisiana. This annual tradition dates back 300 years according to Kiki Mannear, the communications and engagement manager for Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission. Mannear says that early settlers of the River Parishes are believed to have carried over knowledge of summer and winter bonfires. Established in the early 1720s, “La Cote des Allemands” included initial settlements on the West Bank of the Mississippi River.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?

The skyline in New Orleans is very recognizable, most notable by the Superdome and Smoothie King Center which can be seen directly off the interstate, in the heart of the CBD. Although, the Smoothie King Center is just 23 years old and there have been some questions about its future.

Read full story

Bailey's Irish cream poke cake: Decadent desserts

This Bailey's Irish cream poke cake is a delicious decadent treat for adults only that makes the perfect New Year's Eve party dessert. This recipe from Crayons and Cravings is so fun and easy to make and personally, I love making poke cakes because they are so moist and almost fool proof even for an inexperienced baker. Plus, there are such a large variety of flavors and ingredients that can be used, you can really make a poke cake for any occasion.

Read full story

Simple comfort foods: Baked potato soup

In my opinion, baked potato soup is one of the ultimate comfort foods. We don't get many cold nights here in the South but when we do it can be downright bone chilling especially because we are not used to them. A good bowl of baked potato soup is not only delicious and hearty, but it will warm you right up. I really like this recipe from The Blond Cook because it is so easy and takes less than an hour to prepare. So, let's get cooking...

Read full story
19 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New Orleans

New Orleans is a city that loves to party so it should come as no surprise to anyone that they have some of the biggest and best New Year's Eve celebrations around. Each year, thousands of spectators head out to historic Jackson Square in the French Quarter to countdown to the New Year and view the spectacular fireworks over the Mississippi River as the Fleur De Lis drops.

Read full story
3 comments

Chocolate kiss coconut macaroons: Decadent desserts

These chocolate kiss coconut macaroons are a delicious bite-sized dessert, but they're not your classic macaroons. This macaroon recipe requires flour, which will make them taste more like a cookie, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The traditional macaroon is made with egg whites, sugar, and ground almonds or coconut. According to Wikipedia, the name "macaroon" comes from the Italian maccarone or maccherone meaning "paste", referring to the original almond paste ingredient. They are many variations of macaroon, and all are easy to make, it just depends on your preference. Fortunately, this recipe requires less than 30-minutes of prep time, so these sweet treats will be on your table in no time.

Read full story
5 comments

The history of the Poinsettia, the Christmas flower

During Christmas, the poinsettia is so highly recognized that it can be seen almost everywhere but few people know the history of this beautiful bloom. The plant is native to Central America and flourished in an area of Southern Mexico known as Taxco del Alarcon. According to Wikipedia, the earliest known facts about poinsettias indicate that ancient Aztecs used the leaves to make dyes for clothes and the sap to treat fevers. The poinsettia plant can grow to nearly 15 feet tall in its native lands and symbolizes joy, love, purity and hope.

Read full story

Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras parades

Tulane's head coach Willie Fritz, who was named 2022 AAC Coach of the Year will reign as the Grand Marshal of the Endymion parade in New Orleans on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Endymion's president Dan Kelly made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. "With Tulane going to the Cotton Bowl, and coach Fritz staying (as head coach), we were pleased to extend the invite for coach Fritz as Grand Marshal.” Endymion was founded in 1967 and named after the Olympian god of fertility and eternal youth, it is the largest krewe in Mardi Gras history. The parade traditionally rolls on the Saturday before Mardi Gras and is followed by a mega party, known as the Extravaganza.

Read full story

Christmas cranberry pound cake, the perfect festive dessert

This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.

Read full story
5 comments
New Orleans, LA

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Musical returns to New Orleans

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Musical is on tour throughout the United States and for a week only, returns to the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. Saenger Theatre was originally built in 1927 and has housed performances of all kinds from silent films to movie showings to the top Broadway hits of today.

Read full story

Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat

Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.

Read full story
9 comments

Peppermint Holiday Cake, a merry minted treat

With all the holiday parties approaching, it is a good time to brush up on those baking skills. Guests are always looking at the dessert table and this beautiful peppermint holiday cake tastes as good as it looks. The best part is with just a few simple ingredients you can turn a regular cake into something truly beautiful and unique that will make the perfect addition to any holiday party.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New Orleans

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift turned 33 years old on December 13th and for the special occasion, she visited New Orleans for the weekend. According to the NOLA.com, Swift was in attendance at the 6:15 pm set at Preservation Hall on Saturday, December 10th. Preservation Hall is located on St. Peter Street in the French Quarter. Swift saw a band that was led by drummer Shannon Powell and included the legendary 90-year-old clarinetist and saxophonist Charlie Gabriel. Swift sat in the back of the room but did not try to hide her identity by wearing any sort of disguise and no one seemed to recognize her. Swift's longtime boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn was also in attendance at the show. Alwyn has been in New Orleans for several weeks filming the movie "AND" with Emma Stone and William Dafoe.

Read full story
6 comments
Metairie, LA

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of giving

Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans is well known throughout the community for her overwhelming compassion and generosity. The holidays are definitely a time when it is truly needed and appreciated the most. Over the past month, Mrs. Benson has been hosting various events throughout the city, known as “2022 Month of Giving” for the holiday season.

Read full story
1 comments

Creamy Tuscan sausage pasta: one pan pasta

So, what is "Tuscan" food? Tuscan food is based on the Italian idea of “poor cooking.” It’s a concept of cooking that started very literally. It means simple meals that are inexpensive to cook and could easily be made into large amounts. This creamy Tuscan sausage pasta is the perfect one pan pasta dinner that is delicious and takes less than 1 hour to prep and prepare. This recipe comes from TheRecipeCritic.com, and it is sure to become your family's new favorite. So, let's get cooking.

Read full story
9 comments

White chocolate peppermint fudge, a delicious holiday no bake treat

With Christmas now less than 2 weeks away, white chocolate peppermint fudge is a delicious no bake dessert that is ideal for your holiday party or Christmas Eve and Christmas Day family gatherings. According to Wikipedia, fudge originated in the United States during the late 19th century. The recipes were printed in many periodicals and advertisements during the 1880's. The popularity of fudge was partly due to the decreasing cost of white sugar and the ability to make it at home without special equipment. Its inexpensive, unrefined qualities made it popular among people looking for a candy alternative that fell between expensive, fancy candies and cheaper sweets. Today, there are many variations of fudge ingredients and toppings which makes it dessert that anyone can truly enjoy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy