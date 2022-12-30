Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?

The skyline in New Orleans is very recognizable, most notable by the Superdome and Smoothie King Center which can be seen directly off the interstate, in the heart of the CBD. Although, the Smoothie King Center is just 23 years old and there have been some questions about its future.

Photo by Visitneworleans.com

Construction first broke ground for the multi-use arena in November 1995 and was completed in October 1999, at a cost of $114 million dollars. It opened on October 29th, 1999 as the New Orleans Arena. The New Orleans Brass of the ECHL played their first home game in the arena. The team played in the arena from 1999 to 2002. The New Orleans VooDoo of the Arena Football League, also played their home games in the arena from 2004 to 2008. They resumed playing at the arena in 2011 through 2015, when the franchise folded.

According to Wikipedia, the arena can seat a total of 17,805 people for concerts, 16,867 for Pelicans games, 18,500 for college basketball games and Pelicans playoff games, 6,900 for arena football and ice hockey. It also has 2,800 club seats and 56 luxury suites.

Since 2002, the Smoothie King Center has been the home of New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans’ lease at the Smoothie King Center expires in June 2024. But there have been no indications that the Pelicans will not extend their option to continue playing at the arena.

Photo by Fromtheseat.com

“Their intention is to extend the lease. We’re going to determine what capital improvements need to be made. We’re always putting money into the arena. The question is how much? At some point, you may want to look to build a new arena. I don’t think that’s imminent, though. I don’t think that’s between the next three to five years. They have every indication of extending their lease. They have talked about extending their option for five years, which they have under the lease agreement. During that time, we will maintain an upgrade to the extent we can.” said Doug Thornton, Vice President of stadiums for ASM Global per NOLA.com

In 2014, the Pelicans and Smoothie King agreed to a 10-year deal for naming rights deal that includes an option for the company to renew for an additional 10 years.

Photo by SmoothieKingCenter.com

In the past, the Smoothie King Center has hosted several notable events including NCAA tournaments, NBA All-Star games, Boxing and WWE events, Arena Bowls, concerts and more.

The arena's upcoming schedule is booked pretty solid with the remining Pelicans' home games and numerous concerts in 2023, including Shania Twain, Andrea Bocelli, Alabama and Paramore as well as the Professional Bull Riders Invitational.