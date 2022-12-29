Bailey's Irish cream poke cake: Decadent desserts

This Bailey's Irish cream poke cake is a delicious decadent treat for adults only that makes the perfect New Year's Eve party dessert. This recipe from Crayons and Cravings is so fun and easy to make and personally, I love making poke cakes because they are so moist and almost fool proof even for an inexperienced baker. Plus, there are such a large variety of flavors and ingredients that can be used, you can really make a poke cake for any occasion.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 box of chocolate cake mix
- 3 eggs for the cake mix
- 1/2 cup of vegetable oil for cake mix
- 1 cup of water for cake mix
- 1 tablespoon of instant espresso powder (I don't use this because of the caffeine)
- 1 can of condensed milk, sweetened
- 1 box of instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1 box of instant chocolate pudding mix
- 1/2 cup of milk
- 1 cup of Bailey's Irish cream
- 1 8-ounce container of Cool Whip, thawed
- 1 bag of mini chocolate chips for the cake topping
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the cake mix and espresso powder.
- Follow the directions on the cake mix box to make a 9 x13 inch cake.
- Let the cake to cool completely then use the handle of a wooden spoon to poke holes all the cake.
- Using a hand-held mixer, mix together the condensed milk, vanilla pudding mix, and ½ cup of the Baileys Irish cream. Place in the refrigerator for 5 minutes or until set.
- Spoon the pudding mix all over the cake, pushing it into the holes.
- Using a hand-held mixer, mix together the chocolate pudding mix, milk and remaining ½ cup of Baileys until thickened. Use a rubber spatula to gently fold in the whipped topping. Then spread evenly over the cake.
- Sprinkle the top of the cake with chocolate chips, then chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour before serving.
Comments / 0