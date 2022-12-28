New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New Orleans

New Orleans is a city that loves to party so it should come as no surprise to anyone that they have some of the biggest and best New Year's Eve celebrations around. Each year, thousands of spectators head out to historic Jackson Square in the French Quarter to countdown to the New Year and view the spectacular fireworks over the Mississippi River as the Fleur De Lis drops.

Photo by Curbed.com

For the past couple of years, Dick Clark Rockin’ New Year’s Eve special, which is now hosted by Ryan Seacrest, sets up their central time zone broadcast from Jax Brewery in New Orleans. This year, the New Orleans broadcast will be hosted by Billy Poster. The show coordinates with other celebrations in New York City, Los Angeles and Disneyland and features a variety of musical entertainers and special guests.

If you are looking to enjoy some live music, local clubs like Tipitina's, Howlin Wolf and the House of Blues always host a good time on New Year's Eve. This year at the Howlin Wolf, CNN will be holding their New Year's countdown with the Grammy Award winning Hot 8 Brass Band and Mannie Fresh. The show will be hosted by Don Lemon, who was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Several hotels in New Orleans host their own celebrations, with prime views of the fireworks over the Mississippi. The Westin New Orleans is hosting a roaring 20's New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring a buffet, open bar and live music by the Great Gatsby Gang and DJ Raj Smoove.

Photo by Tripshock.com

You can also ring in the New Year in style aboard the Riverboat City of New Orleans. With an open bar, buffet and live entertainment by Lil Red and Big Bad, experience all the celebrations and breathtaking views of New Orleans as you sail down the river on their indoor and outdoor decks.

The Riverview Room is also hosting a New Year's Eve cocktail party with a buffet, featuring live music by The Top Cats and stunning indoor and outdoor views of the celebrations over the riverfront.

Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade Photo by nola.com

The city even has a parade that coincides with the Sugar Bowl that has been held annually in New Orleans since 1935. The official Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year's Parade is a Mardi Gras-style parade with floats and bands, to entertain fans of all ages of the Sugar Bowl. The parade travels through the French Quarter along the Mississippi River, passing local landmarks such as The Old U.S. Mint, French Market, Cafe du Monde and of course, Jackson Square.

With so many options available on where to celebrate when the clock strikes midnight, in a city that never sleeps, New Orleans is definitely a good place to be. Happy New Years!