The history of the Poinsettia, the Christmas flower

During Christmas, the poinsettia is so highly recognized that it can be seen almost everywhere but few people know the history of this beautiful bloom. The plant is native to Central America and flourished in an area of Southern Mexico known as Taxco del Alarcon. According to Wikipedia, the earliest known facts about poinsettias indicate that ancient Aztecs used the leaves to make dyes for clothes and the sap to treat fevers. The poinsettia plant can grow to nearly 15 feet tall in its native lands and symbolizes joy, love, purity and hope.

There is a story that says the Christmas tradition of poinsettias is inspired by a Mexican folktale about a poor little girl named Pepita, who had no present for the baby Jesus at a Christmas Eve service. Her cousin Pedro tried to cheer her up by suggested that even the smallest gift would be enough, so Pepita picked up some weeds that were growing near the church. When she stepped up to the altar and placed the arrangement, they suddenly transformed into the bright red flowers that we know today. For this reason, in Spanish speaking countries, Poinsettia is known as “Flores de Noche Buena” or Flowers of the Holy Night.

The poinsettia was actually named after Joel Roberts Poinsett who was a botanist, physician and Minister to Mexico. In 1828, Poinsett sent cuttings of the plant he discovered in Mexico to his home in Charleston, South Carolina. The poinsettia, known for its vibrant red and green foliage traditionally blooms between October and early December, which makes it the perfect plant for Christmas floral displays. The poinsettia is the world's most economically important potted plant. Each year in the United States alone, approximately 70 million poinsettias are sold during a six-week period. In 2002, Congress honored Joel Poinsett by declaring December 12th, National Poinsettia Day which commemorates his death in 1851.