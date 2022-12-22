Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras parades

Tulane's head coach Willie Fritz, who was named 2022 AAC Coach of the Year will reign as the Grand Marshal of the Endymion parade in New Orleans on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Endymion's president Dan Kelly made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. "With Tulane going to the Cotton Bowl, and coach Fritz staying (as head coach), we were pleased to extend the invite for coach Fritz as Grand Marshal.” Endymion was founded in 1967 and named after the Olympian god of fertility and eternal youth, it is the largest krewe in Mardi Gras history. The parade traditionally rolls on the Saturday before Mardi Gras and is followed by a mega party, known as the Extravaganza.

The entire Tulane football team will ride in the Krewe of Freret parade on February 11th, 2023, on a specially designed two-part float. They will also attend the Krewe of Freret's annual post-parade event, Shorty Gras, at Mardi Gras World.

Photo by tulanegreenwave.com and Kern Studios

The Krewe of Freret parade, was established in 2011 and features 21 floats. The co-ed krewe is known for creating a unique and inclusive parade favoring local vendors, artists and entertainers. Members hand-decorate Mardi Gras masks as their coveted signature throws.

Kern Studios has designed and will build a new specialty tandem section super float themed for the Tulane Green Wave's football team, highlighting their 2022 storybook season.

The Green Wave finished with an impressive 11-2 record for the season, ranked 14th in the Associated Press’ Top 25 and had the 2nd highest scoring offense in the school's history with 35.2 points per game. The Tulane Green Wave will face the USC Trojans on January 2nd, in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.