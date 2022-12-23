Christmas cranberry pound cake, the perfect festive dessert

This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.
INGREDIENTS:
For the cakes:
- 3 cups of all-purpose flour
- 1 cup of cranberries
- 9 eggs
- 4 sticks of butter, unsalted
- 2 cups of sugar
- 1/2 cup of white chocolate chips
- 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
For the icing:
- 1/4 cup of butter, unsalted
- 2 cups of powdered sugar
- 4 ounces of cream cheese
- 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
For the garnish:
- 1/2 cup of white chocolate chips, melted
- 1/2 cup of dried cranberries
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees and oil 2 large loaf pans.
- Mix the flour, butter and sugar together until blended, then add the vanilla extract.
- Whisk the eggs, then add them to the flour batter and blend completely.
- Add the cranberries and white chocolate chips then stir into the batter.
- Divide batter into the two loaf pans evenly, then place them in the oven.
- Bake until a toothpick tester comes out clean. (Approximately one hour)
- Let the cakes cool in the loaf pans then remove them from the loaf pans.
NOTE: Let them cool completely before icing them.
- Mix together the cream cheese and butter until it is smooth and creamy. Add the powdered sugar and mix until smooth, then add the vanilla extract and stir. Spread the frosting on top of the cakes and refrigerate until frosting is set.
- Sprinkle the top of the cakes with the dried cranberries and drizzle with white chocolate.
SERVE AND ENJOY!
