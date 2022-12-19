Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Musical returns to New Orleans

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Musical is on tour throughout the United States and for a week only, returns to the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. Saenger Theatre was originally built in 1927 and has housed performances of all kinds from silent films to movie showings to the top Broadway hits of today.

Photo by saengernola.com

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Musical is a seasonal musical adaptation of the 1957 Dr. Seuss book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Saenger Theatre says of the musical, "Come re-discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it returns to New Orleans! Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the beloved animated TV special, The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday musical perfect for the whole family. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and remind us of the magic of the season. Celebrate the holidays with the show The New York Times calls 100 times better than any bedtime story!"

The show runs a total of 85 minutes with no intermission. Tickets for tomorrow's show are still available on Ticketmaster's website. To learn more about the show or to see where they are headed next, go to http://www.grinchmusical.com/