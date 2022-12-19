Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat

Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.

Bread Pudding Photo by Pinterest

So, what is bread pudding?? Bread Pudding is a bread-based dessert made with stale bread, milk or cream, generally containing eggs and a form of fat like oil or butter. Sugar, nuts and spices such as cinnamon, vanilla or nutmeg are also used. The bread is then soaked in the liquid, mixed with the other ingredients, then baked and topped with a sauce.

So, let's get cooking...

INGREDIENTS:

10 cups of day old, stale bread cubes

2 cups of milk

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup of melted butter

1/4 teaspoon of allspice

1 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of raisins

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon

Bourbon Whiskey Sauce:

2 cups of light brown sugar

1 cup of melted butter

1/2 cup of bourbon whiskey

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat the milk, cream and butter in a saucepan over medium heat until the butter has completely melted Mix the sugar, eggs and cinnamon together in mixing bowl. Mix well, then stir the milk and raisins. Put the bread cubes into a 9 x 13 baking dish, then pour the mixture over the bread and let it soak in completely. Bake the bread pudding uncovered, approximately 45 minutes or until the toothpick test comes out clean. Heat the brown sugar, butter and whiskey in a pot over medium heat. Stir until boiling and the sugar has completely dissolved. Pour the whiskey sauce over bread pudding.

Serve and enjoy!

