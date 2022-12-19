Peppermint Holiday Cake, a merry minted treat

With all the holiday parties approaching, it is a good time to brush up on those baking skills. Guests are always looking at the dessert table and this beautiful peppermint holiday cake tastes as good as it looks. The best part is with just a few simple ingredients you can turn a regular cake into something truly beautiful and unique that will make the perfect addition to any holiday party.

Peppermint Holiday Cake Photo by Pinterest

CAKE INGREDIENTS:

1 box of white cake mix

NOTE: Also delicious with chocolate cake too!

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

1/2 cup of water

3 large eggs

1/2 cup of peppermint flavored syrup

FROSTING INGREDIENTS:

1 stick of butter, softened

3 cups of powdered sugar

3 to 4 tablespoons of water

2 teaspoons of peppermint extract

1 bowl of peppermint candy canes, crushed

For the cake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9-inch cake pans. Put the dry cake mix into a large mixing bowl. Then add water, vegetable oil, eggs and peppermint syrup. Mix until completely combined and smooth, then pour into the baking pans. Bake the cakes approximately 20 to 25 minutes until it is done.

For the frosting

Add all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix together until completely combined and frosting is smooth and fluffy.

NOTE: You can add an additional tablespoon of water if the frosting looks a little too thick.

2. Frost the cakes and layer once they have cooled, then press the crushed candy canes into the side and the top of the cake.

Serve and enjoy!!