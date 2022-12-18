Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New Orleans

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift turned 33 years old on December 13th and for the special occasion, she visited New Orleans for the weekend. According to the NOLA.com, Swift was in attendance at the 6:15 pm set at Preservation Hall on Saturday, December 10th. Preservation Hall is located on St. Peter Street in the French Quarter. Swift saw a band that was led by drummer Shannon Powell and included the legendary 90-year-old clarinetist and saxophonist Charlie Gabriel. Swift sat in the back of the room but did not try to hide her identity by wearing any sort of disguise and no one seemed to recognize her. Swift's longtime boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn was also in attendance at the show. Alwyn has been in New Orleans for several weeks filming the movie "AND" with Emma Stone and William Dafoe.

Photo by JME International

Bywater Bakery, which is located in the Upper Ninth Ward in New Orleans was chosen to make a birthday cake for her special day. Bywater Bakery posted a photo on their Instagram account with the caption, “Happy Birthday @TaylorSwift and thanks for having us make your birthday cake. Hope you are having the best day in the city of New Orleans! Thought you might like our Lavender Haze surprise: top tier- banana mascarpone cream with vanilla butter cake; bottom tier-chai chocolate cake with chocolate ganache and caramel.”

Photo by BywaterBakeryNOLA, Instagram

According to People.com, a representative for the bakery said that the request for a cake came in on Monday evening and was an "unexpected pleasure" for the bakery. Swift's team requested that the cake be ready by 10 am on the following morning, so they quickly got to work.

"We were given free rein and license to create a flavor combination for her, our only instructions were to make it special." and that they spent the night looking into Swift's favorite flavors and colors to use in the final creation.

Swift will be very busy in the upcoming year, with "The Eras Tour" set to kick off on March 18th at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.