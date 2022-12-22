New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of giving

Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans is well known throughout the community for her overwhelming compassion and generosity. The holidays are definitely a time when it is truly needed and appreciated the most. Over the past month, Mrs. Benson has been hosting various events throughout the city, known as “2022 Month of Giving” for the holiday season.

Photo by New Orleans Saints Official Twitter

Earlier this week, Mrs. Benson held her annual gift-giving event at Ochsner Medical Center for pediatric patients and their families with various sponsors such as Winn-Dixie, Mardi Gras Productions and Dickie Brennan Catering. The families were given the opportunity to meet Mrs. Benson and take holiday photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The children walked through a hall filled with a variety of toys and gifts, that were distributed by staff members from the New Orleans Saints, Pelicans and Ochsner Medical Center.

Last week, Benson hosted a holiday bowling party at Fulton Alley in New Orleans for 50 Special Olympics Louisiana athletes and their families. She also announced that she would be sponsoring those athletes for an entire year. Several Saints and Pelicans players were also in attendance at the event.

Also last week, she distributed gift cards to 115 foster children though the Crossroads NOLA program. Crossroads NOLA's mission is to connect children in crisis to the families, individuals and opportunities they need to thrive.

Photo by New Orleans Saints, Christian Verde

Earlier this month, a $5 million dollar donation was made by Mrs. Benson to Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie. The donation will be used to help fund an endowment with a long-term goal to raise money to fund Rummel’s tuition assistance program. It was made through the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation.

In the past, the foundation has made generous donations to UNCF, Campaign for Children's of Mississippi and Delgado Community College.

Mrs. Benson continues to show her commitment to improve education and programs in the community and assist those in need, spreading joy to others not just during the holidays but all year round.