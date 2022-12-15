Creamy Tuscan sausage pasta: one pan pasta

So, what is "Tuscan" food? Tuscan food is based on the Italian idea of “poor cooking.” It’s a concept of cooking that started very literally. It means simple meals that are inexpensive to cook and could easily be made into large amounts. This creamy Tuscan sausage pasta is the perfect one pan pasta dinner that is delicious and takes less than 1 hour to prep and prepare. This recipe comes from TheRecipeCritic.com, and it is sure to become your family's new favorite. So, let's get cooking.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz of penne or ziti pasta, uncooked
- 1 lb of ground sausage, either spicy or mild will work
- 2 cups of heavy cream or half and half
- 1/2 cup of chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon of Italian Seasoning
- 1 cup of parmesan cheese
- 2 cups of spinach, chopped
- 1/2 cup of sun-dried tomatoes
Directions:
- Fill a large pot with water and bring it to a boil. Add your pasta and cook till it is "al dente." NOTE: The phrase "al dente" is Italian for “to the tooth.” This describes the texture of cooked pasta when it’s tender but firm and chewy when you bite into it.
- In a large skillet, add the ground sausage. Cook and crumble until the sausage is no longer pink. Then remove it from the pan and place on a plate.
- Add the heavy cream, chicken broth, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and parmesan cheese in the skillet. Whisk over medium heat until it starts to thicken up into a sauce.
- Add the spinach and sundried tomatoes, then let it simmer until the spinach starts to wilt.
- Add the sausage back in the pan, then add the pasta and stir together and heat thoroughly.
Serve with some garlic bread and enjoy!
