White chocolate peppermint fudge, a delicious holiday no bake treat

With Christmas now less than 2 weeks away, white chocolate peppermint fudge is a delicious no bake dessert that is ideal for your holiday party or Christmas Eve and Christmas Day family gatherings. According to Wikipedia, fudge originated in the United States during the late 19th century. The recipes were printed in many periodicals and advertisements during the 1880's. The popularity of fudge was partly due to the decreasing cost of white sugar and the ability to make it at home without special equipment. Its inexpensive, unrefined qualities made it popular among people looking for a candy alternative that fell between expensive, fancy candies and cheaper sweets. Today, there are many variations of fudge ingredients and toppings which makes it dessert that anyone can truly enjoy.

Photo by Pinterest

This recipe for white chocolate peppermint fudge is delicious, easy to make and the perfect festive addition to your dining room table. So, let's get cooking!

INGREDIENTS:

For your crust

2 cups of Oreo chocolate cookie crumbs

5 tablespoons of butter, melted

For your fudge

3 cups of white chocolate chips

1 box of white chocolate instant pudding mix

2 tablespoons of butter

1 can of condensed milk, sweetened

1 teaspoon of peppermint extract

1 jar of marshmallow cream

1 container of red, green and white sprinkles

3 or 4 candy canes, broken up into small pieces

DIRECTIONS:

Line a baking pan with a sheet of parchment paper or aluminum foil. In a mixing bowl, combine the cookie crumbs and melted butter until it is blended. Press the cookie mixture into the bottom of the baking pan. Mix the white chocolate chips, butter and condensed milk in a saucepan, stir. Cook over medium heat until the chips have melted, and the mixture is creamy and smooth. Add the pudding mix and stir for a couple of minutes until blended well. Add the marshmallow creme and peppermint extract, stir until it is all combined. Remove from heat and pour immediately over the crust. Top the fudge with the candy cane pieces and colored sprinkles. Refrigerate the fudge for a couple of hours until it is firm and set.

Cut the fudge into squares, serve and enjoy!



