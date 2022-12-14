Chicken Enchilada Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican meal.

Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
INGREDIENTS:
For the Sauce:
- 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
- 1- 15-ounce can of tomato sauce
- 1 medium sweet yellow onion, diced
- 1 large jalapeno, finely chopped
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons of chili powder
- 1 tablespoon of ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar
- 2 cups of low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons of canola oil
- Salt and pepper, as needed
- Dash of cayenne pepper
For the soup:
- 1 - 15-ounce can yellow corn, drained
- 1 - 15-ounce can of black beans, drained
- 2 to 3 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1/2 block of freshly shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- Optional toppings: sour cream or tortilla chips
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat the canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat, then add the chopped onions and jalapeno, cook until they are soft.
- Add the garlic, chili powder, sugar, cumin, cayenne pepper, tomatoes, tomato sauce and bro. Season with salt and pepper and bring the sauce to a light boil. Then place into a large slow cooker. NOTE: Using a liner for the slow cooker makes cleanup much easier.
- Add the corn, black beans and boneless chicken breasts to the slow cooker. Stir together well, cover and cook until the chicken thoroughly, approximately 4 hours on high and 6 hours on low.
- Shred the chicken breasts into smaller pieces. Add more salt and pepper, as desired.
- Serve the soup topped with cheddar cheese or if preferred, sour cream or tortilla chips.
ENJOY!!
