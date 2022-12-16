Melted Snowman Sugar Cookies, a fun and delicious holiday treat

These homemade melted snowman sugar cookies are absolutely adorable and so fun to make. They will be the hit of your holiday party or for Christmas movie night because adults love them just as much as kids.
INGREDIENTS:
Sugar Cookies
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup of butter, softened
- 3/4 cup of sugar
- 1 teaspoon of baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon of milk
- 1 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Royal Icing
- 4 cups of powdered sugar
- 3 tablespoons of meringue powder
- 8 to 10 tablespoons of warm water
Snowman Decoration
- One bag of large marshmallows
- Black and orange gel coloring
- One bag of mini M & M's
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
- Mix butter, sugar, salt and baking powder together until combined.
- Then add the egg, milk and vanilla extract and mix well.
- Lastly, add the flour and mix everything together until the dough is formed.
- Scoop the dough into round golf ball sized cookie balls on nonstick baking pan
- Bake the cookies for about 10 minutes to 15 minutes, until the edges are golden brown
- Let the cookies cool completely before starting to ice them.
NOTE: You can also use pre-made sugar cookie dough, if preferred.
- Mix the powdered sugar, meringue powder and water together in a bowl until the icing has slightly thickened.
- Lightly pour the icing over cookies, until it runs towards the edge of cookie.
- Smoosh and place one marshmallow at the top of the cookie for the snowman's head.
- Use the black gel coloring to dot the snowman's eyes, mouth and arms
- Use the orange gel coloring for the snowman's nose
- Use the mini M & M's for the buttons
- Let cookies set for about 1 hour before serving and enjoy!!
