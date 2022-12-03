Lasagna Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Italian pasta dish

Do you love lasagna but not all the fuss and mess? This version of your favorite Italian pasta is a one pot soup that is just as flavorful and delicious. It is hearty, super easy to make and will keep you warm on a cold winter's night.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 sweet yellow onions, chopped
- 4 cloves of minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons of oregano
- 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes
- 2 tablespoons of fresh basil, chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
- 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 - 28 oz can of diced tomatoes
- 6 cups of chicken broth
- 1 cup of uncooked lasagna pasta, broken in pieces
- 1 cup of ricotta cheese
- 1 cup of shredded Mozzarella cheese
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 Italian sausage links with casings removed
DIRECTIONS:
- Add the oil in a large pot over medium heat.
- Add in the Italian sausage and break up into pieces, cook for about 5 to 10 minutes, then drain the remaining fat.
- Add the onions and cook for a few minutes until they are soft
- Add the garlic, oregano, salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes.
- Add in the tomato paste and stir well.
- Add in diced tomatoes with juice and chicken broth, then bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for about 20 to 30 minutes.
- Add in the uncooked pasta, increase heat and cook for about 10 minutes, until pasta is tender.
- Add a dollop of Ricotta cheese to each soup bowl, pour in soup and top with shredded Mozzarella cheese.
SERVE AND ENJOY!
Comments / 5