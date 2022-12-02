1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.

The 1st annual Children's Hospital of New Orleans Holiday Parade will roll this weekend in Downtown New Orleans on tomorrow December 3rd, at the French Market at 11 am. There will be more than 20 custom designed, holiday themed floats with animatronic props as well as toy soldiers and a signature 30-foot Santa.

Photo by Kern Studios

The parade will also feature high-flying balloons for the first time ever in New Orleans, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Candy Canes, Snowmen, Gingerbread men and more.

There will be several groups participating in the parade, including the 610 Stompers, Mande Milkshakers, St. Augustine's Marching Band, Warren Easton's Marching Band, Edna Karr's Marching Band, The Muff-a-lottas and more.

Parade Route Photo by NewOrleans.com

According to the parade's website, Kern Studios has partnered with Children’s Hospital New Orleans, the Downtown Development District, WDSU and many other supporters to bring a world class holiday parade to the City of New Orleans. The holiday parade will be a first-of-its-kind for New Orleans, with custom-design holiday themed floats that include animatronic props, intelligent lighting systems, special effects, and audio systems. The parade will also feature several high-flying helium balloons for the first time in the New Orleans market, as well as featuring all the world-renowned marching groups and bands that the citizens of New Orleans have come to love all in the holiday spirit.

The holiday festivities will continue with a post parade celebration from 1pm to 3pm with live music from the Rebirth Brass Band, food and more at Lafayette Square.

For more information on the parade, go to https://nolaholidayparade.com/