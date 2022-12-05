NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans

NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Photo by NewOrleans.com

NOLA ChristmasFest is a family friendly event, where there is truly something for everyone to enjoy. Daily events include story time, sing-a-longs, dance performances, holiday movies, craft making, shopping at Yuletide Market and more. There are also private skating lessons available.

There are several dining options where you can grab a hamburger, po-boy or St. Nick sandwich at The Mistletoe Grill or Season's Eatings. There are also some delicious dessert options like bread pudding, ice cream sundaes or smores at Mrs. Claus Sweet Shop or you can enjoy an adult beverage or some hot cocoa at the Polar Pub.

Photo by NewOrleans.com

On Friday December 23rd, there will also be an opportunity to Skate with Santa. You will get to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and friends and enjoy some festive fruit, a hot cocoa bar, chicken & waffles, coffee and more.

Photo by NewOrleans.com

Tickets for NOLA ChristmasFest are $25 during weekdays and $30 on Saturday and Sunday. This year there will be timed entries, including both a morning session and an afternoon session, each lasting 4.5 hours in length (except for on Christmas Day)

Tickets are limited and available for purchase online only. For more information and to purchase tickets go to https://nolachristmasfest.com/