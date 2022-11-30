Sorrento, LA

My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.

Tina Howell

"My Southern Family Christmas" premiered on the Hallmark Channel on Thanksgiving, receiving good reviews. The movie has several ties to Louisiana and not just its setting. My Southern Family Christmas was filmed in September by Evergreen Films at The Cajun Village, which is located in Sorrento in Ascension Parish as well as Celtic Studios in Baton Rouge. Daniel Lewis, who is a native of Sorrento served as the movie's producer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0du2_0jSbbGKq00
My Southern Family ChristmasPhoto byHallmark

The script was written by two Louisiana writers, Alys Murray, who is from New Orleans and Emily Moss Wilson, who is from Lake Charles. Wilson directed the film as well.

According to Hallmark, the plot's focus is on Campbell, a journalist invited to cover a Pere Noel Christmas celebration in Louisiana, who meets her estranged father and his new family for the first time.

The movie stars Jaicy Elliot, Ryan Rottman, Brian McNamara, Moira Kelly, Bruce Campbell and also features Wes Brown, who is from Baton Rouge and Aleleine Jubilee Whittle, from Lafayette.

Lewis said of the film, "It's basically the reconnection of a girl with her birth father during the holidays. So, it's a focus on this newfound family coming together and connecting and bonding. You know, in a lot of Southern traditions, there's a lot of heart, a lot of emotion, some good levity, a lot of moments of comedy and also, you know, to serve the audience. There's certainly going to be a romantic angle involved, too."

My Southern Family Christmas will re-air on the Hallmark Channel:

  • Wednesday, November 30th at 7 pm
  • Sunday, December 3rd at 9 pm
  • Friday, December 9th at 1 am
  • Saturday, December 10th at 9 am
  • Tuesday, December 13th at 5 pm

(All times central)

