Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New Orleans

Country music icon Shania Twain has added five new tour dates to her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour and on July 24th, she will be making a stop in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center. Country music artist Mickey Guyton will be opening for Twain at the New Orleans show.

Shania Twain Photo by BroadwayWorld

The tour will also celebrate Twain’s upcoming album with the same name that is scheduled for release on February 3rd, 2023. Her new tours dates also include stops in Bethel, New York as well as Canada and the United Kingdom.

According to Wikipedia, Twain is a five-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter and the best-selling female artist in country music history as well as one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Twain’s 1997 album “Come on Over” became the best-selling studio album by a female artist and produced several hit singles, including You’re Still the One, That Don’t Impress Me Much, From This Moment On, and Man, I Feel Like a Woman.

Tickets for the New Orleans date will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 2nd on LiveNation.com. It was previously announced that $1.00 of every ticket sale from the tour will benefit the Shania Kids Can foundation, which Twain established to support children who are experiencing economic hardship. Shania Kids Can operates in elementary schools throughout North America delivering programs that aim to provide all-inclusive support and stability by qualified professionals in the form of one-on-one consultations as well as group activities and opportunities all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse.