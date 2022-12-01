General Tso Chicken: an easy Crock Pot meal

This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 or 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed
- 1/4 cup of cornstarch
- 1/2 cup of dark brown sugar
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 3 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon of low sodium soy sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon of ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper
- Sesame seeds for garnishing
- 2 cups of cooked white or jasmine rice
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large mixing bowl add the chicken and cornstarch. Mix until chicken is fully coated in the cornstarch.
- Add the oil in a skillet and heat up over medium heat. Add chicken and cook until lightly browned but not thoroughly cooked. Then put the chicken in the bottom of the Crock Pot.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, rice wine vinegar, ginger and crushed red pepper, then pour the mixture over the top of chicken.
- Cook on low heat in the Crock Pot for about 3 to 4 hours, until the chicken is cooked thoroughly.
- Stir, serve over rice and enjoy!
