Hot Chocolate Poke Cake: Decadent Desserts

I absolutely love making poke cakes. What is a poke cake you may ask? Just like the name implies, you literally bake a cake, let it cool and poke some holes in it. Then you pour a filling into the holes, spread with frosting and toppings. Poke cakes are inexpensive, easy to make and always come out so moist and delicious. That's why I love them. Plus, there are so many different kinds of poke cakes that you can make, it just depends on the occasion or what you are in the mood for.
Today I am going to tell you about one of my favorites, the hot chocolate poke cake. Chocolate and marshmallows, do I really need to say more???
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 box of chocolate cake mix (plus the ingredients for cake)
- 2 cups of marshmallow creme
- 1 tablespoon of water
- 2 cups of heavy whipping cream
- 2 packets of hot cocoa mix
- 1/4 cup of tiny marshmallow bits
- 2 tablespoons of chocolate shavings
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Grease a 9 x 13 baking pan.
- Bake the chocolate cake, according to the directions.
- Once the cake is completely cooled, poke it all over with a straw.
- In a small bowl, microwave the marshmallow creme and water for 10 seconds, stir until smooth.
- Pour the marshmallow creme all over cake, making sure to fill all the poked holes.
- In a large bowl, combine the heavy whipping cream and hot cocoa mix and whisk together for a few minutes until it firms up and is fluffy. (This will be your frosting)
- Frost the cake with the chocolate whipped cream and garnish with the marshmallows and chocolate shavings.
SERVE AND ENJOY!
Comments / 1