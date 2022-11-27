Hot Chocolate Poke Cake: Decadent Desserts

I absolutely love making poke cakes. What is a poke cake you may ask? Just like the name implies, you literally bake a cake, let it cool and poke some holes in it. Then you pour a filling into the holes, spread with frosting and toppings. Poke cakes are inexpensive, easy to make and always come out so moist and delicious. That's why I love them. Plus, there are so many different kinds of poke cakes that you can make, it just depends on the occasion or what you are in the mood for.

Today I am going to tell you about one of my favorites, the hot chocolate poke cake. Chocolate and marshmallows, do I really need to say more???

Hot Chocolate Poke Cake Photo by Pinterest

INGREDIENTS:

1 box of chocolate cake mix (plus the ingredients for cake)

2 cups of marshmallow creme

1 tablespoon of water

2 cups of heavy whipping cream

2 packets of hot cocoa mix

1/4 cup of tiny marshmallow bits

2 tablespoons of chocolate shavings

DIRECTIONS: