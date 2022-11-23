Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans Noel

Grammy award winning singer Patty LaBelle, stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie "A New Orleans Noel." LaBelle will play, Loretta and her character was inspired by the New Orleans queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.

Patty LaBelle Photo by Getty Images

In addition to starring in A New Orleans Noel, LaBelle also collaborated with Lifetime for a new public service this year, the "Stop Breast Cancer for Life" campaign which supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Loretta while we were filming and was so heartbroken to learn a few short months later, she had lost her battle with breast cancer. So, when Lifetime asked me to lend my voice to this year’s campaign, it was an easy yes. Research and early detection are key in helping people survive a breast cancer diagnosis. And I want to do everything I can to continue to spread awareness.” LaBelle said in a press release.

According to IMDB, the movie follows Grace and Anthony, who despite having gone to college to study architecture together, are too different, but things between them change after both are hired to work on the same place and end up celebrating Christmas together.

A New Orleans Noel was filmed in both New Orleans, Louisiana and Natchez, Mississippi. It also stars Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James and Tim Reid. Pulliam and James, who play Grace and Anthony are also married in real life.

A New Orleans Noel will debut on Saturday, December 3rd on Lifetime.