Stuffed chicken breasts: a simple dinner idea

Stuffed chicken breasts have become a favorite meal idea, especially over the last few years. The variety of stuffings can include many things like spinach, bacon, cheeses, and here in the south, especially boudin. (One day soon, I will share with you all the goodness that is boudin.)

These broccoli and cheese stuffed chicken breasts are tasty, filled with veggies and full of protein. Plus, they are easy to make and take less than an hour, for a quick and delicious dinner any day of the week.

Stuffed Chicken Breast Photo by Pinterest

Ingredients:

4 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Stuffing for the chicken breast:

2 cups of broccoli, chopped

1/2 cup of red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup of cheddar cheese, shredded

6 ounces of cream cheese, softened

1 clove of garlic, minced

A pinch of salt and black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Combine the salt, black pepper, cayenne, onion powder, garlic powder into a small bowl.

Drizzle some olive oil on the chicken breasts.

Rub the seasonings all over the chicken, on both sides.

Combine all of the stuffing ingredients into a bowl.

Cut a long pocket in each chicken breast, then carefully stuff each of the chicken breasts.

Heat up 2 tablespoons of olive oil into a cast iron or oven-safe skillet over medium heat.

Sear the chicken breasts on each side, lightly browning then transfer the skillet into the oven.

Bake the chicken breasts for approximately 30 minutes until they are thoroughly cooked.

NOTE: A good side to go with this dish is some creamy mashed potatoes or roasted veggies although the chicken breasts can be served solo.

Enjoy!!!