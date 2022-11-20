Sweet Potato Casserole: A must have Thanksgiving side dish

Tina Howell

With Thanksgiving just days away, turkeys and hams are starting to defrost everywhere in preparation for the main course. But for me, it's all about the side dishes. Baked macaroni, green beans, cranberry sauce and of course, sweet potato casserole. The recipe for sweet potato casserole with pecans originated in the South and early variations included different ingredients like cream or milk. The side dish became so popular that it is a staple on many restaurant menus and most holiday tables are not complete without a sweet potato casserole. The best part about this dish is that you can prepare it a day or two in advance, which is a great way to get a head start on your Thanksgiving cooking. Plus, you can store any leftovers in the refrigerator, for a few days to be enjoyed with those turkey sandwiches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmPtB_0jHmIUPF00
Pinterest

INGREDIENTS

Casserole:

  • 5 to 6 large, peeled sweet potatoes
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla
  • 1/2 cup of light brown sugar
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup of melted butter
  • 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream

Topping:

  • 1 cup of flour
  • 1 cup of light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
  • 1 cup of chopped pecans
  • 1/2 cup of melted butter

DIRECTIONS

For the casserole:

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Bake the sweet potatoes on foil-lined baking pan until tender.
  • Let the potatoes cool then peel. Place them in a large mixing bowl then add the eggs, whipping cream, vanilla, cinnamon, brown sugar and butter. Mash together until smooth and creamy.
  • Scoop casserole into a lightly greased 9 by 13 casserole dish.

For the topping:

  1. Add the flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and chopped pecans to a mixing bowl. 
  2. Add the butter and stir until mixed together. 
  3. Sprinkle the topping over sweet potato casserole 
  4. Bake at 350 degrees approximately 30 to 40 minutes till golden brown.

Serve and enjoy!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cooking# Recipes# Thanksgiving# Food# Baking

Comments / 4

Published by

Writer and Editor, Host of Fleurs Truly Podcast, Muck Rack Verified. Your source for all things NOLA... Sports, Food, Music, Festivals and More!!

New Orleans, LA
2659 followers

More from Tina Howell

New Orleans, LA

Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans Noel

Grammy award winning singer Patty LaBelle, stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie "A New Orleans Noel." LaBelle will play, Loretta and her character was inspired by the New Orleans queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.

Read full story

Stuffed chicken breasts: a simple dinner idea

Stuffed chicken breasts have become a favorite meal idea, especially over the last few years. The variety of stuffings can include many things like spinach, bacon, cheeses, and here in the south, especially boudin. (One day soon, I will share with you all the goodness that is boudin.)

Read full story

Southern Pecan Pie, a holiday favorite

With the holidays right around the corner, this sweet and sticky Southern Pecan Pie is one of my favorite desserts to make. I grew up with a pecan tree in our backyard and have fond memories of my mom baking pecan pie in the kitchen, which is perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other time. This southern classic will not only make your house smell good but your mouth water.

Read full story
8 comments

Cajun Fried Turkey: A Thanksgiving Treat

The Cajun fried turkey has increased in popularity over the years, thanks to the explosion of the availability to get one without any of the work. Popeyes is well known for its Cajun fried turkey, with pre-orders that sell out online well before Thanksgiving week. Many local restaurants also offer complete Cajun fried turkey Thanksgiving meals.

Read full story

Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream

This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/

Read full story
2 comments

Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion Extravaganza

The Krewe of Endymion has announced that Darius Rucker and the rock band Foreigner will be their headlining acts for the 2023 Endymion Extravaganza. Other performers will include Party on the Moon, Groovy 7 and The Wiseguys, according to Ed Muniz, Endymion's long-standing captain.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City Park

Celebration in the Oaks is a long-standing, holiday tradition in New Orleans. It is one of the most spectacular holiday light festivals in the country, that attracts more than 135,000 visitors to the month-long event in City Park. This year is the 36th anniversary of the family-friendly, holiday festival in New Orleans and they will be bringing back the Botanical Garden walking tour, along with the driving tour through the holiday displays as well as the Carousel Garden amusement park rides.

Read full story
1 comments

Cracked crab cheese bread: a guaranteed hit!

With the holidays approaching, there are always lots of parties and sometimes, a host can find it difficult to come up with a unique recipe that their guest will enjoy but are not constantly having at other events. Whether it is the holidays or not, this cracked crab cheese bread is sure to be a unique and guaranteed hit at your party. With only 6 ingredients and less than 30 minutes to prep and cook, this delicious appetizer is always gone before you know it, leaving your guests asking for more. Fortunately, the ingredients are not hard to find at your local grocery store and it is easy to make with these few simple steps. So, let's get cooking some cracked crab cheese bread.

Read full story
7 comments

Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler, a delightful dessert

Who doesn't love a good cobbler and an easy one to make at that? If you are not familiar with cobbler, it is a fruit-filled dessert made in a deep dish, that has a thick, cake-like crust on top. Some of the most popular, traditional cobblers are made with peaches, apples or blueberries but you can really make any kind of cobbler with just a few simple ingredients. This snickerdoodle apple cobbler is one that is filled with ooey gooey goodness and so easy to make, just layer into a baking pan for a simple and delicious dessert.

Read full story
2 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31

It was David versus Goliath, and the battle was won by 1 point. The 10th ranked LSU Tigers stunned the 6th ranked, Alabama Crimson Tide by winning in overtime 32-31. Alabama came into this game, having not lost in Tiger Stadium since 2010.

Read full story

Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells: a fun twist from a classic sandwich

These Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells are a fun twist based off the classic sandwich that are so quick and easy to make. Kids especially love them, and another plus is that this a meal that they can help make in the kitchen without making a huge mess.

Read full story
11 comments

Cajun shrimp and corn soup, a fall favorite

Now that we are officially in Fall and some cooler, sweater weather is approaching, it is also soup season. This Cajun shrimp and corn soup is a flavorful soup that tastes like something you have spent all day in the kitchen making but actually takes less than one hour from stove top to table. Living in Louisiana, we have an abundancy of fresh seafood but fortunately, with this recipe you can use frozen shrimp as well and it comes out just as good.

Read full story
7 comments

Chicken and Bacon: One Pan Pasta

One pan pasta meals are extremely popular and easy to make. They take very little time to prep, with no fuss and no mess. Perfect for the busy family. This chicken and bacon pasta is one of my favorites that comes out just right every time.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana's "Celebration Gator" float returns to Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

The Louisiana Office of Tourism and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser have announced that the "Celebration Gator," the 60-foot-long alligator themed float will return to Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. The float will be ridden by and feature a musical performance by Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews and Orleans Avenue.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, AZ

Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"

Fresh off the release of her record-breaking new album, "Midnights," Taylor Swift has announced a new tour, The Eras Tour” which will kick off in the spring. This is her first tour in almost 5 years and the 6th of her career.

Read full story
Hammond, LA

Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history is back.

It's that time of year again. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history returns this weekend in Hammond, starting on November 5th. The festival is open every weekend for six weeks, concluding with a spectacular fireworks finale on December 10th and 11th.

Read full story

Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0

What a difference 10 days makes! When Saints head coach Dennis Allen said he was giving the team a few days off after their Thursday night loss to the Arizona Cardinals to "recharge and reset," that decision was met with mixed reviews. Turns out, it was just what the team needed.

Read full story
1 comments

Spicy crab dip, a tailgating or party time treat

We are in now in the heart of football season with the holidays right around the corner and this spicy crab dip recipe is the perfect tailgate or party time treat. It is absolutely delicious and so quick and easy to make that you will have your friends and family asking for more by the end of the game.

Read full story
4 comments
Gonzales, LA

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new location

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returned on Thursday, October 27th and will run until Sunday, November 6th, but at a new location this year. Fair officials announced earlier in May, that the State Fair would be held in Gonzales at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center this year. Fair Chairman, Cliff Barton said that the move was due to the original fair’s location at the BREC Fairgrounds on Airline Highway being under construction for the next two years.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy