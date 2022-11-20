Sweet Potato Casserole: A must have Thanksgiving side dish

With Thanksgiving just days away, turkeys and hams are starting to defrost everywhere in preparation for the main course. But for me, it's all about the side dishes. Baked macaroni, green beans, cranberry sauce and of course, sweet potato casserole. The recipe for sweet potato casserole with pecans originated in the South and early variations included different ingredients like cream or milk. The side dish became so popular that it is a staple on many restaurant menus and most holiday tables are not complete without a sweet potato casserole. The best part about this dish is that you can prepare it a day or two in advance, which is a great way to get a head start on your Thanksgiving cooking. Plus, you can store any leftovers in the refrigerator, for a few days to be enjoyed with those turkey sandwiches.

INGREDIENTS

Casserole:

5 to 6 large, peeled sweet potatoes

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1/2 cup of light brown sugar

3 large eggs

1/4 cup of melted butter

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream

Topping:

1 cup of flour

1 cup of light brown sugar

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 cup of chopped pecans

1/2 cup of melted butter

DIRECTIONS

For the casserole:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Bake the sweet potatoes on foil-lined baking pan until tender.

Let the potatoes cool then peel. Place them in a large mixing bowl then add the eggs, whipping cream, vanilla, cinnamon, brown sugar and butter. Mash together until smooth and creamy.

Scoop casserole into a lightly greased 9 by 13 casserole dish.

For the topping:

Add the flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and chopped pecans to a mixing bowl. Add the butter and stir until mixed together. Sprinkle the topping over sweet potato casserole Bake at 350 degrees approximately 30 to 40 minutes till golden brown.

Serve and enjoy!!