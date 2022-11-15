Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream

This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
INGREDIENTS:
(For Cake)
- 1 box of dark chocolate cake mix (plus, ingredients to make the cake)
- 1 box of Hershey's instant dark chocolate pudding mix
- 4 cups of milk
- 1 jar of Hershey's special dark chocolate topping
(For Frosting)
- 1 box of Hershey's instant special dark chocolate pudding mix
- 1 8 oz container of frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1 giant sized Hershey's dark chocolate candy bar, chopped
Directions:
- Bake the dark chocolate cake according to directions in a 9 x 13 baking pan.
- Mix the pudding mix with 2 cups of milk in a medium bowl.
- Poke holes in cake with the round end of a wooden spoon or straw, slowly pour pudding mix over the cake, making sure to fill all the holes.
- Microwave the chocolate topping for about 45 seconds or until it pours easily, then pour evenly over the top of the cake. Let the cake cool completely.
- In a medium bowl, combine the second box of pudding mix with 2 cups of milk. (This is for your cake frosting)
- Lightly stir in whipped topping and spread frosting all over the top of the cake.
- Sprinkle the chopped chocolate candy bar all over the top of the cake.
- Refrigerate the cake for at least 4 hours.
SERVE AND ENJOY!!!
