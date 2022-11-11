Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City Park

Celebration in the Oaks is a long-standing, holiday tradition in New Orleans. It is one of the most spectacular holiday light festivals in the country, that attracts more than 135,000 visitors to the month-long event in City Park. This year is the 36th anniversary of the family-friendly, holiday festival in New Orleans and they will be bringing back the Botanical Garden walking tour, along with the driving tour through the holiday displays as well as the Carousel Garden amusement park rides.

Mr. Bingle NewOrleans.com

Cara Lambright, City Park Conservancy CEO said, " With the driving tour and walking tour, this will be the biggest footprint Celebration in the Oaks has had since Hurricane Katrina. As our largest annual fundraiser, we can’t wait to share this exciting celebration with our community."

Officials said that several new exhibits have been added this year, such as Toy Land, a 12-foot Dandelion Meadow Display and Winter Wonderland. There will also be a variety of options and price points for guests, including the driving tour, walking tour, bike night and combo options. The driving tour of the park is 2.25 miles and is approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

Carousel Garden NewOrleans.com

Celebration in the Oaks is City Park’s largest annual fundraiser. This holiday lights festival is vital to the park’s maintenance, care, and beautification year-round.

Celebration in the Oaks runs from November 24th to January 1st but is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays until December 19th.

For more information or to purchase tickets to Celebration in the Oaks, you can go to https://celebrationintheoaks.com/