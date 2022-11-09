Cracked crab cheese bread: a guaranteed hit!

With the holidays approaching, there are always lots of parties and sometimes, a host can find it difficult to come up with a unique recipe that their guest will enjoy but are not constantly having at other events. Whether it is the holidays or not, this cracked crab cheese bread is sure to be a unique and guaranteed hit at your party. With only 6 ingredients and less than 30 minutes to prep and cook, this delicious appetizer is always gone before you know it, leaving your guests asking for more. Fortunately, the ingredients are not hard to find at your local grocery store and it is easy to make with these few simple steps. So, let's get cooking some cracked crab cheese bread.

Ingredients:

• 1- 8 oz package of cream cheese, softened

• 1- 8 oz can of crab meat

• 1 cup of Colby jack cheese, shredded

• 1 cup of mozzarella cheese, shredded

• 2 tablespoons of Old Bay seasoning • 1 loaf of fresh French bread, sliced in half

NOTE: You can use 1/2 teaspoon of fresh parsley, for garnish. (Optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking pan with aluminum foil.

2. In a large mixing bowl, mix cream cheese, Colby jack and mozzarella cheese until combined.

3. Gently stir in the crab meat into the cream cheese mixture

4. Place halved loaf of French bread onto the baking pan, scoop out a little bit of the middle of each

half and fill them the crab mixture and top with more cheese.

5. Place into oven, bake for about 10 minutes until the cheese has melted and bread is toasted.

6. Remove the bread from oven and top with a little fresh parsley (optional)

Serve and Enjoy!!