LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31

It was David versus Goliath, and the battle was won by 1 point.

The 10th ranked LSU Tigers stunned the 6th ranked, Alabama Crimson Tide by winning in overtime 32-31. Alabama came into this game, having not lost in Tiger Stadium since 2010.

LSU Football Twitter

Tigers QB Jayden Daniels ran for 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then came Brian Kelly's decision to go for the win with the 2-point conversion with freshman TE Mason Taylor sealing the deal. Taylor is the son of retired NFL All-Pro DE Jason Taylor.

Daniels went 22 of 32 for 182 yards and 2 TD's and rushed for 112 yards and 1 TD.

The game included six 2nd half lead changes and a game-tying field goal by Alabama with just seconds left on the clock, sending the game into nail-biting overtime.

When asked about his decision to go for 2, Kelly said, "Before the game started, had you asked me, ‘I’m going to give you one play to beat Alabama,’ I would have taken that 100 out of 100. At that moment, I thought about that. We had a really good play that we hadn’t used, and they hadn’t seen"

After the win, Tigers fans of course found their way onto the field for the second time this season. Fans stormed the field last month, after the 40-25 win over Ole Miss. An act that caused LSU to be fined $250,000 by the SEC.

Tiger Stadium LSU Football Twitter

The play that gave Kelly first victory over Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban, was called Montana Hot Express. The Tigers are now 7–2 and in control to win SEC West and a trip to the championship game in Atlanta.