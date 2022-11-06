Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells: a fun twist from a classic sandwich

These Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells are a fun twist based off the classic sandwich that are so quick and easy to make. Kids especially love them, and another plus is that this a meal that they can help make in the kitchen without making a huge mess.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1-pound of lean ground beef
- 2 tablespoons of salted butter
- 1 sweet yellow onion, diced
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- 4 mushrooms, chopped (optional) NOTE: I do not use them, but you definitely can
- 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons of ketchup
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
- 1 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1 tablespoon of cornstarch
- 8 ounces of sharp cheddar cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 cup of milk
- 1 cup of beef broth
- 24 jumbo pasta shells, cooked
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large skillet, break up the ground beef and cook until completely browned. Remove the ground meat from the skillet and drain all the fat from the pan.
- Add butter to the pan and melt. Once butter is melted, add the onions, bell peppers, mushrooms (if used) and sauté until softened.
- Then put the ground beef back into the skillet. Add the Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper and ketchup and mix together well.
- Place the pasta shells into a large baking dish, then carefully scoop the ground meat into the shells.
- Top each pasta shell with a couple cubes of cheese. (Use only half of the cheese for this step)
- In a saucepan, mix together the milk, cornstarch and beef broth. Heat on medium until it hot, then add the rest of the cheese. Stirring until melted and thickened. Pour the cheese sauce over the shells in the pan.
- Bake the shells for approximately 10 - 15 minutes, until the cheese is melted.
Serve and enjoy!!
Comments / 10